Liberation of Lachin and the timing of our meeting here today have a symbolic meaning - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Liberation of Lachin and the timing of our meeting here today have a symbolic meaning, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while meeting the natives of the Lachin city, Trend reports.

"The liberation of Lachin and the timing of our meeting here today also have a symbolic meaning. In May, Lachin was occupied, and the people of Lachin have returned to Lachin also in May – true, after 31 years, but we are back.

In April 1993, Kalbajar was occupied as a result of the treachery of the forces that were aspiring to power and had already seized it. In April, we fully restored our territorial integrity by establishing a border checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border in the direction of Lachin. So there is a link between these dates," President Ilham Aliyev said.