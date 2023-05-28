President of Israel to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to embark on a trip to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Trend reports.

Over the course of the two-day visit, Herzog will participate in a special event commemorating Israel's 75th anniversary of independence.

During his visit, President Herzog intends to connect with members of the Jewish community and engage in meaningful discussions.

Accompanying Herzog on the visit, Health and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel will explore ways for enhanced collaboration in emergency preparedness, doctor training, and digital health.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan recently inaugurated its first embassy in Israel in March this year.