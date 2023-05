BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. I convey my sincere congratulations on the great victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Republican Union in the elections held in fraternal Türkiye, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

“We are confident that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will continue to strengthen!” he said.