Visit of EU Council working group on Eastern Europe and Central Asia to Azerbaijan kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. On May 29, the visit of the working group of the Council of the EU on Eastern Europe and Central Asia (COEST) to Azerbaijan began, Trend reports.

The visit will last until May 31.

The delegation of about 40 people includes diplomats in charge of the region in accredited diplomatic missions of EU member states in Brussels, as well as officials from the EU Council, the European Commission and the European External Action Service.

On May 29, the COEST group first visited the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. During the visit, the delegation held meetings with the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov, as well as with senior officials of the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, the State Committee For Affairs Of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons and ANAMA.

The COEST delegation was informed about the acts of vandalism committed by the Republic of Armenia during the 30-year occupation, the destruction, the grave consequences of the occupation in general, as well as the construction projects implemented after the second Karabakh war and the return of the former internally displaced persons to the village of Aghali in Zangilan, the village of Talish in Terter and the city of Lachin as part of the "Great Return" program. Detailed information was also provided on the process of excavations and exhumations carried out in the territories liberated from occupation in order to find the remains of missing persons during the years of the first Karabakh war.

The delegation got acquainted with the remains of the mosque destroyed by the Armenians in the village of Merdinli of the Fuzuli district, as well as the cemetery in the village of Garakhanbayli. It was noted that the invaders did not leave a single whole building in Fuzuli, which was one of the developed cities of Azerbaijan. All residential and private houses in the city, as well as the editorial office, the theater building and other buildings operating in the city center were razed to the ground.

Then the members of the delegation visited the city of Aghdam, liberated from the occupation. They got acquainted with the ruins of the city of Aghdam, known as the "Caucasian Hiroshima", saw the surviving wall of the Drama Theater. It was noted that historical, cultural and architectural monuments, caves and barrows, tombs and tombstones were also subjected to acts of vandalism by Armenians.

The guests also met with ANAMA demining personnel in Aghdam and observed the process of clearing some of the mines and unexploded ordnance found in the area.

​During the visit of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, meetings are scheduled with high-ranking officials of a number of state structures.