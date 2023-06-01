Foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia hold political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Bilateral political consultations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation took place in Moscow on May 31, 2023, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The Azerbaijani side was represented at the consultations by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and the Russian side was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

The sides exchanged views on political, economic, humanitarian and other topical issues on the bilateral agenda of Azerbaijani-Russian relations, the expansion of the legal framework, regional cooperation and security, including international issues of mutual interest during the consultations.

The delegations noted the importance of efforts aimed at strengthening peace, security and stability in Azerbaijan, consistent steps to implement all agreements reached in the context of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.