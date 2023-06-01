Head of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration meets UK PM's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Centralized Resolution of Issues in the territories liberated from occupation Samir Nuriyev met with UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, Baroness Emma Nicholson, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, based on friendship and multifaceted partnership, are successfully developing, significant achievements in cooperation in the oil and gas sector, the transition to green energy, trade, transport, education and other spheres were noted at the meeting.

it was also noticed that large-scale restoration and construction work actively continues on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan [from Armenian occupation after second Karabakh War], great results have been achieved in a very short time and at the expense of internal financial capabilities.

Effective cooperation with UK companies in restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the Eastern Zangazur and Karabakh economic regions, especially regarding mine clearance and urban development, was noted.

Confidence was expressed in the further strengthening of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, achieving new success in all areas of the bilateral agenda.