Azerbaijani MFA appeals to citizens wishing to visit Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Citizens of Azerbaijan are highly recommended not to visit Iran unless absolutely necessary, and those who travel to this country should use extra caution taking into account the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in January 2023 and the limited composition of Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in this country as a result of this, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani citizens currently in Iran must observe security measures.

"For consular and other applications, we ask our citizens in Iran to contact the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz, located at the address: Tabriz, Veliasr, Arif Street, 9, by phone (+98413) 333 48 03, by e-mail - [email protected], fax (+98413) 331 53 80, or via the embassy's website - tabriz.mfa.gov.az," the ministry added.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.