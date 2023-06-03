Azerbaijan approves agreement signed with Israel, following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approving the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel", Trend reports.

According to the decree, guided by paragraph 17 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it was decided to approve the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel", signed on April 19, 2023 in Baku.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to ensure the implementation of its provisions after the entry into force of the agreement specified in part one of the decree.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to send a notification to the government of the State of Israel on the implementation of internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement.