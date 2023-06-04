Azerbaijani PM sends letter of gratitude to Turkish former Vice-President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter of gratitude to former Vice-President of the Republic of Türkiye Fuat Oktay, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani PM expressed gratitude in the letter to Fuat Oktay for the attention he paid to the development of relations with Azerbaijan during his tenure as Vice President of Türkiye.

The contribution of Oktay to the expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields as co-chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation was also highly appreciated.

Ali Asadov wished success to Fuat Oktay in his future activities in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and expressed confidence that he would spare no effort in strengthening the relations of brotherhood, strategic partnership and alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye during this period.