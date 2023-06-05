Azerbaijani MFA responds to claims of Armenian Security Council secretary (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan's new attempts to distort the essence of a number of issues [including the Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation process] are unacceptable, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

The ministry made the remark commenting on Grigoryan's interview on Armenian Public Television on June 4, 2023.

Besides, the ministry called unacceptable the Armenian official's attempts to mislead the international community and the Armenian society, contrary to the commitments undertaken by Armenia.

“Firstly, in connection with the claim regarding the basis for carrying out the delimitation process [between Azerbaijan and Armenia], we should note that, according to the statements from the meetings in Prague and Sochi, the delimitation should be carried out on the basis of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty," the ministry said. "As a rule, in these statements references to the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration are given in the context of the mentioned principles."

"The Armenian side is well aware that no agreement was reached on delimitation based on any map. According to international practice, the delimitation process, which Azerbaijan has so far carried out with some of its neighbors, was carried out not on the basis of a specially chosen map, but on the basis of the analysis and consideration of all documents of legal significance," the ministry noted.

"The application of this practice is also possible with Armenia. It would be more useful for the Armenian side to start work on delimitation, rather than insistently referring to the 1975 map," the ministry explained. "We should not forget that for a long time the Armenian side did not respond to the proposals of our country after the 2020 war on the delimitation of the border."

"Armenia, which held Azerbaijani territories under occupation for almost 30 years, still holds eight Azerbaijani villages, despite the written and oral agreements reached, has not completely withdrawn its forces from Azerbaijani territory, under various pretexts is delaying the return of these eight villages to Azerbaijan, and also continued military provocations, while accusing Azerbaijan of aggression against Armenia, which has no basis," the ministry said.

