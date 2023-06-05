Armenian citizens pass through passport check via Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Two Armenian citizens, heading from Khankendi to Gorus in an ambulance, have passed through the passport checkpoint on Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road.

The footage obtained by Trend clearly shows that the road is not "blocked", as Armenia tries to portray it. Despite initial claims from Armenian residents of Karabakh that they would never have access to the newly opened checkpoint again, recent footage contradicts their statements, showcasing their use of the road.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.