Azerbaijan amends “Rules for Conducting Investment Contest”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the “Rules for Conducting an Investment Contest”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, from now on, if documents or information necessary for participation in the competition can be obtained from the relevant state institution through the electronic government information system, these documents or information are not required from the applicant.

In cases where access to such documents or information through the electronic government information system is not possible, their submission is required from the relevant state institution on the basis of a request with the consent of the applicant or provided by the applicant.