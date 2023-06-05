Azerbaijan changes rules of unified state register of real estate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the “Rules for the preparation and maintenance of a unified state register of real estate in the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, from now on, if documents attached to the application are available for obtaining from the relevant state body (institution) through the electronic government information system, these documents are not required from the applicant. In cases where access to such documents through the electronic government information system is not possible, their submission is requested from the relevant state body (institution) on the basis of a request with the consent of the applicant or provided by the applicant.

At the same time, if documents attached to an application for the formation of a real estate object can be obtained from the relevant state body (institution) through the electronic government information system, these documents are not required from the applicant. In cases where access to such documents through the electronic government information system is not possible, their submission is requested from the relevant state body (institution) on the basis of a request with the consent of the applicant or provided by the applicant.