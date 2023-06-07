Encouraging to see development and reconstruction in Azerbaijan’s Shusha - Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center co-chairman

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 7. It is encouraging to see development and reconstruction in Azerbaijan’s Shusha today, co-Chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismayil Seragaldin said at an international event on "Reconstruction, peace and integration: energy, economy, environment and capital", Trend reports.

"The future and the restoration of the environment contribute to economic growth. Moreover, the potential of green energy will lead the region to sustainable development. This is the third time we have come here. We will also discuss the economy, environment, energy and a number of other topics from various aspects at today's event," he said.

The event has been organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Up to 30 former Heads of State and Government participate in the event.