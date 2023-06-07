Peace must be ensured between Azerbaijan, Armenia - President of NCAFP

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijan has implemented many infrastructure projects in Karabakh in the post-war period [following the 2020 second Karabakh war], President and CEO of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy (NCAFP) Susan Elliott said, Trend reports.

Elliott made the remark at "Reconstruction, peace and integration: energy, economy, environment and capital" international event in Azerbaijan’s Shusha.

"Life and the economy are quickly reviving here, people are returning to their native lands. Another important issue is the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Peace must be ensured between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia. We'll continue to support this process," she noted.

The event has been organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Up to 30 former Heads of State and Government are participating in the event.

The first day of the two-day event is being held in Shusha, and the second will be held in Ganja.