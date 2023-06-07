Armenia should come back to reality - member of Turkish Parliament

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 7. Armenia should accept the truth and come back to reality, 75th President of the UN General Assembly, former Turkish Minister for EU Affairs, Member of the Turkish Parliament Volkan Bozkir said at an international event on "Reconstruction, peace and integration: energy, economy, environment and capital", Trend reports.

The event has been organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Up to 30 former Heads of State and Government participate in the event. The first day of the two-day event will be held in Shusha, and the second in Ganja.

"There are a number of aspects and issues related to the revival and development of Karabakh, and Azerbaijan is working very fast in this direction. There is also another issue - the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The reality is that Armenia has occupied the lands of Azerbaijan. Then Azerbaijan has liberated its lands, but Armenia cannot accept this fact," Bozkir said.

“Azerbaijan has become one of the strongest states in the world, it holds an important place in the world in terms of ensuring energy security. Türkiye has always been and will always be close to Azerbaijan," he said.