SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 7. Armenia should accept that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan, former President of Montenegro Filip Vujanović said during a speech at the international conference on "Reconstruction, peace and integration: energy, economy, environment and capital" in Shusha, Trend reports.

"Peace between the two countries should be restored as soon as possible. The international community should also support this. Armenia should recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. It also means respect for international law and a way to achieve sustainable peace," he said.

The event has been organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Up to 30 former Heads of State and Government participate in the event.

Issues of energy, economy, environment, capital, and cultural heritage will be discussed during the panel sessions that will be held within the framework of the event.

The first day of the two-day event will be held in Shusha, and the second in Ganja.