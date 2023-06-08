Iran completely loses its influence abroad and within country - head of Tabriz Institute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The balance of power in the world is changing, and Iran has no place in these changes, head of the Tabriz Research Institute (TEBAREN) Mamedrza Heyat during a round table on the topic "The issue of South Azerbaijan in the regional and international plane" in Baku, Trend reports.

"Today, Iran is in isolation, has completely lost its influence abroad and within the country," he said.

Heyat noted the existence of problems between Iran and many other countries.

"Today, there are serious problems between Azerbaijan and Iran. Iran knows that the balance of power in the world is changing, and it has no place in these changes," he said.