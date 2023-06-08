Prominent figures gather in Azerbaijan to discuss reconstruction, reconciliation and integration (PHOTO)

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 8. The second day of the international event themed "Reconstruction, Reconciliation, and Integration: Energy, Economy, Environment and Equity" organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) is being held in Azerbaijan's Ganja, Trend reports.

Participants of the event visited the mausoleum of the prominent Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

Then a meeting was held dedicated to the study and promotion of values ​​in the heritage of Nizami Ganjavi.

Over 30 former Heads of State and Government are participating in the event. The participants include Co-Chairman of the NGIC Ismail Serageldin, ex-president of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev, ex-president of Croatia Ivo Josipovic, ex-president of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic, 75th President of the UN General Assembly Vulkan Bozkir, ex-director general of ISESCO Abdulaziz Altwaijri, and former prime minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija.

Besides, former prime minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici, former prime minister of Malta Joseph Muscat, former minister of the interior of Bosnia and Herzegovina Predrag Kurtes, former deputy prime minister of Romania Ana Birchall, former deputy prime minister of Georgia Eka Tkeshelashvili, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Hedva Ser, and the World Bank's former vice president of external affairs Mats Karlsson are also among the event participants.

The head of the Ganja City Executive Power Niyazi Bayramov is taking part in the event as a speaker.

The first day of the two-day event was held in Shusha.