Illegal Armenian armed groups fire upon positions of Azerbaijani Army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. On June 8, from 11:25 to 18:40, members of the illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the Fuzuli, Khojaly and Shusha regions, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Azerbaijani Army took adequate response measures.

In addition, members of the illegal Armenian armed formations under the guise of agricultural work tried to establish long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army, located in the directions of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend, Khojaly and Shusha regions.

As a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijani units, work was immediately stopped.