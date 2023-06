BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon thanked the chairmen of the friendship groups in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan and the National Assembly of France, Trend reports.

"I am glad to see the revival of parliamentary relations between France and Azerbaijan. I thank the chairmen of the two friendship groups - in the National Assembly and the Milli Majlis," the ambassador wrote on her Twitter page.