Azerbaijan purchasing tactical transport aircraft from Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Azerbaijan is purchasing C-27J Spartan tactical transport aircraft from Italy, Trend reports.

According to Italian Leonardo S.p.A. company, which is producer of the aircraft, Azerbaijani and Italian Defense Ministries have already signed a contract for the aircraft supply.

Deployed in the challenging geographic and operating conditions, C-27J Spartan is an aircraft capable of executing defense and civil protection missions.

The cost of one C-27J Spartan aircraft is $65-70 million.

Initially linked to the energy sectors, the collaboration between Italy and Azerbaijan is now also extended to defense industry products thanks to the valuable contribution provided by the Italian Ministry of Defense working group.

The program for the purchase of the C-27J from Leonardo, a tactical transport aircraft with many years of proven experience in the most challenging operational scenarios, was finalized through a technical round table between the two countries' defense ministries.

The agreement is part of the extensive modernization program of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which are increasingly looking to the products of Italian industry.