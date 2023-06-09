Ukraine grateful to Azerbaijan for provided support, assistance - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Ukraine is very grateful to the friendly Azerbaijani people for the provided support and assistance, the country's Ambassador Vladislav Kanevsky told reporters, Trend reports.

The Ukrainian ambassador noted that the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam could lead to a man-made disaster.

"The situation is very difficult because entire settlements were underwater. This is about a hundred towns and villages, which were located in an area of about 60,000 square kilometers. The irrigation system has been destroyed and this can lead to serious consequences in terms of drought in an area of about half a million square kilometers," he said.

"Rescue work is carried out jointly with our friends. Both local residents and the military are involved,” the ambassador added.

“We are very grateful to the friendly Azerbaijani people, once again we feel your brotherly shoulder, your support and assistance that you provide to Ukraine. This aid will be delivered from Baku to Ukraine today, and then to the disaster zone. This is a help that is very important to us. Moreover, the Azerbaijani side has allocated 20 tons of fuel, which will be delivered for vehicles that take part in rescue operations," he said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has sent another humanitarian aid to Ukraine today. Humanitarian supplies will be sent by plane from Baku to Poland, and from there to Ukraine.