Newly appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan presents copy of credentials to Deputy FM of Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Newly appointed ю Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliev presented a copy of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevgeny Perebiynis, Trend reports citing the embassy post in Twitter.

