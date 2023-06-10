Armenia extends detention of Azerbaijani soldier for 3 months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Armenian "court" has extended the detention of Azerbaijani serviceman, Trend reports.

Thus, the detention of the Azerbaijani soldier Huseyn Akhundov has been prolonged for three months.

This action once again demonstrates Armenia's destructive stance towards the peace process, its disregard for its responsibilities under international law, its indifference to the calls of the international community for the release of hostages, and its disregard for the principles of humanism.

The Azerbaijani military servicemen Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10.

Later, it was revealed that both of the servicemen were captured by Armenian Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, on May 8, a court in Armenia passed "a verdict" against Babirov, sentencing him to over 11 years of imprisonment.