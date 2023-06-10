Azerbaijani defense minister shares condolences on victims of plant explosion in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has expressed condolences to his Turkish colleague Yasar Guler, Trend reports.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of five people and the injury of people as a result of an explosion at a plant in the Almadag district of Ankara. May the Almighty rest the souls of the dead. We share the grief of their close relatives and express our deepest condolences to their families. May the Almighty send recovery to the injured!".

The explosion occurred at a plant for the production of rockets and explosives.

According to the National Defense Ministry of Türkiye, as a result of the explosion five employees of the plant were killed.