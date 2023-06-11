Priority given to return to Azerbaijani liberated territories of families in difficult social situations - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Priority is given to the return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan [from Armenian occupation after Second Karabakh War] of families with a difficult social situation, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said in an interview, Trend reports.

According to him, as part of the process of returning former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories that are part of the Karabakh Economic Region (with the exception of the Shusha region), a working group consisting of representatives of the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons has been established.

"Preparatory measures are being taken for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of displaced persons to their homeland. Currently, priority is given to the return to their homes of families with a difficult social situation who live in emergency living quarters and able-bodied people," he said.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.