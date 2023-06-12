Ukrainian schoolchildren walk around Baku’s Icherisheher (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Upon the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, a trip to Baku was organized for Ukrainian schoolchildren from the Irpin Linguistic Humanitarian Lyceum named after Zafira Aliyeva on June 11-17, Trend reports.

The visit is organized with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, SOCAR Ukraine, and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan.

Accompanied by the lyceum director and teachers, eight students from the Irpin Linguistic Humanitarian Lyceum named after Zafira Aliyeva, aged 14-16, have arrived in Azerbaijan.

As part of their stay in the capital of Azerbaijan, Ukrainian schoolchildren were taken on a tour of the Old City of Baku - Icherisheher.

The students from Ukraine experienced the unique aura of Icherisheher, a place of great historical and architectural significance that impressed the guests from Ukraine with its unmatched beauty and history.

In an interview with journalists, Ivan Rudoi, a student from the Irpin Linguistic Humanitarian Lyceum named after Zafira Aliyeva, said that Baku is a unique city for him.

"I have been in the capital of Azerbaijan for the second day. As part of the visit, we have already visited several institutions, including the STEAM Innovation Center. I consider such centers and technologies to be extremely important for developing the abilities of children and adolescents. I also like the architecture of the city and I am eager to visit museums. I know that they have interesting exhibitions. I think the visit to Baku will be a lifelong memory for me," said Ivan Rudoi.

Another lyceum student, Gloria Prudkaya, emphasized that visiting Azerbaijan was her dream.

"Azerbaijan is close to me, and I am interested in your traditions, culture, and history. I have read a lot of information about the city of Baku and I am very interested in visiting museums. I hope that in the remaining five days, I will be able to visit exhibition venues and other interesting places and learn a lot of new things about Azerbaijan. Above all, I have been impressed by the people; they are very friendly. I thank the organizers of our visit for giving us the opportunity to come to Azerbaijan," noted Gloria Prudkaya.

Alexandra Shevchuk added that the visit is going wonderfully and providing wonderful impressions.

"The capital of Azerbaijan amazes with its beauty. We are being taken on walks around the city, introduced to landmarks, memorable places, and educational institutions. Baku is home to very pleasant and responsive people. The atmosphere in the city is warm, and the weather is good. I have wanted to visit Baku for a long time, and I am happy that my wish came true. The visit is wonderfully organized, and all the details are taken into account. The schedule is interesting," said Alexandra Shevchuk.