BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. A tractor carrying out engineering work in the direction of the Demirchidam settlement of Kalbajar district was shelled by units of the Armenian armed forces on June 13, at 11:10 (GMT+4), Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

No casualties have been indicated.

As a result of the retaliatory measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, the enemy's firing points were suppressed.