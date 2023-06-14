Armenia should not slow down opening of Zangazur Corridor - official (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Armenia should not slow down the opening of the Zangazur Corridor, Professor of the Turkish Yildiz Technical University, political commentator, Dr. Cemal Zehir told Trend in the interview.

He answered questions about the Turkish President's visit to Azerbaijan, reports regarding the Zangazur Corridor, Armenia's prevention of the opening of this corridor, and also the importance of it.

"The opening of the Zangazur Corridor will be beneficial for all countries of the region. This is a message to the Armenian authorities. They should not interfere with its opening or slow down the work, because it will not benefit anyone. The opening of the Zangazur Corridor will also have a positive impact on Armenia, because through it this country will be able to establish trade relations with Azerbaijan, Türkiye and other countries of the region," the professor said.

Full video of the interview: