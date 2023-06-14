Azerbaijan's intellectual potential comes out on top among Turkic countries - Kazakh ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Azerbaijan's intellectual potential comes out on top among Turkic countries, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bael said, Trend reports.

Bael made the remark during a round table on Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations and early presidential elections in Uzbekistan.

"I have always been surprised, especially in recent years, by the intellectual potential of Azerbaijan. There are so many very interesting experts with different opinions here," the ambassador stressed.

He noted that one of the important intellectual centers in Azerbaijan is the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), with which further productive cooperation is planned.

"Positive processes are taking place in our region. We are watching them and rejoice, and also, to the best of our ability, participate in both bilateral and multilateral formats at various platforms, including the Organization of Turkic States," Bael added.

On April 26, 2019, Air Center’s Chairman Farid Shafiyev and the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies’ Director Zarema Shaukenova signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The purpose of the memorandum was to establish and develop regular contacts, as well as scientific cooperation within the programs and activities of the parties.