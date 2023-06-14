Azerbaijan establishes medal "For merits in the field of mine clearance"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The medal "For merits in the field of mine clearance" was established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In this regard, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the "Regulation on the medal "For merits in the field of mine clearance".

The medal "For merits in the field of mine clearance" of the Republic of Azerbaijan is awarded to citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, foreigners and stateless persons for the following merits:

1.1.1. for active participation in the development of the field of mine clearance;

1.1.2. for significant contribution to effective cooperation in the field of mine clearance;

1.1.3. for services to the development and strengthening of international relations of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the field of mine clearance.

The medal "For merits in the field of mine clearance" of the Republic of Azerbaijan is worn on the left side of the chest, and if there are other orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it should be placed after them.