Azerbaijani PM and newly appointed Turkish VP hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and newly appointed Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz held phone talks, Trend reports.

Asadov once again congratulated Yilmaz on his appointment as Vice President of Türkiye and wished him success in his activities.

The sides noted the high level of development of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two brotherly countries in all areas thanks to the efforts of the presidents of the two states.

The importance of the recent visit of Turkish president to Azerbaijan from the point of view of further development of bilateral relations between the two countries was pointed out. Readiness for cooperation for strengthening and deepening of ties between the two countries in various directions was expressed.

The work to be carried out within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was considered.