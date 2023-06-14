France deliberately turns blind eye to free movement of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. France deliberately turns a blind eye to the free movement of Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in both directions, Trend reports.

As Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, wrote in his Twitter publication, statements about an alleged "blockade" contradict France's claims of impartiality.

Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan can freely cross the Lachin border checkpoint at any time of the day. All the necessary conditions have been created for this.