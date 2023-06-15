Azerbaijan opens criminal case on injuring soldier at checkpoint on Lachin-Khankendi road by Armenian Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from their positions with firearms of various calibers at the servicemen of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan at the border checkpoint in the Lachin district on June 15, at about 08:00 (GMT +4), the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As a result, a serviceman of the State Border Service, ensign Elshan Rustamov received bullet wounds.

Employees of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Criminalistics Department and the Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office are conducting an inspection of the scene and other necessary investigative actions.

The Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case on the fact.

Will be updated