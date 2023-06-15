First deputy chairman of Turkish Justice and Development Party visits Azerbaijani Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. First Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye Binali Yildirim has visited Azerbaijan's Shusha city, Trend reports.

"We are in Shusha, which has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023. I wish success to the work of the international conference themed 'Azerbaijani-Turkish relations of strategic alliance: Common road map for our future', organized to determine the road map for strategic ties between the two Turkic states - Türkiye and Azerbaijan," he said on Twitter.

Azerbaijan is marking the second anniversary of the Shusha Declaration on allied relations with Türkiye.