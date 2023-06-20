We hope Azerbaijan, Armenia to reach peace agreement – Latvian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. We hope that Azerbaijan and Armenia will reach a peace agreement, said Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, addressing the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Trend reports.

“We do hope that both countries, Azerbaijan and Armenia, despite all the difficulties will be able to agree on peace agreement. And I very much welcome also the intensification of the dialogue, that political process. I do hope also that this will lead to concrete and positive result. I think the Council of Europe has the role to play in this process by creating the necessary conditions,” he said.

Rinkevics pointed out that it is necessary to more concentrate on the political process for the future, rather than trying to look into the issues of the past.

“That's how we intend to address this very complex, very difficult situation,” he added.

