Incitement to hatred and intolerance in Armenia at state level, Azerbaijan's MFA says (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Incitement to hatred and intolerance are carried out at the state level In Armenia, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada tweeted, Trend reports.

Hajizada noted that there are no initiatives from Armenia to somehow change the situation.

"The Council of Europe Commission on Combating Racism and Intolerance has published a report on insufficient measures to combat hatred and discrimination in Armenia," Hajizada said.

“The reference to the "Armenian identity" is often abused to incite intolerance, hatred in speech and actions, and there are no exhaustive legal provisions concerning the fight against discrimination,” he said.