Russia calls on Yerevan not to distance from work in trilateral formats - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Russia calls on Yerevan not to distance from work in trilateral formats, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

Zakharova made the remark speaking about the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Downtime with work inside the above formats has a detrimental effect on the situation in the region and leads to an escalation of the situation on the ground, she said.

“We are ready to work step by step on all platforms. This is a very difficult daily work, involving enormous efforts. We have been doing and are ready to continue doing it," the official noted.

Besides, Zakharova noted that Russia has repeatedly called for the launch of a bilateral commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the border.

According to her, this work should be effective.

The Kremlin, for its part, is ready to help with delimitation of borders [between Armenia and Azerbaijan], she added.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

In January 2021, during a meeting in Moscow, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision to create a working group at the level of the deputy prime ministers of the three countries that would focus on establishing transport and economic links in Karabakh, following the end of the second Karabakh war.

On June 2 this year, a meeting of the trilateral working group of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia was held in Moscow.