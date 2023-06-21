Czech MPs visit Azerbaijan's Aghdam, see traces of Armenian vandalism (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Head of the Czech-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Jan Kubik and member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament Michal Ratiborsky familiarized themselves with traces of Armenian vandalism and restoration and reconstruction work carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam, the Azerbaijani Parliament's press and public relations department told Trend.

The Czech MPs were accompanied by Azerbaijani MP, member of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with the Czech Republic Aliabbas Salahzade.

The delegation members were provided with detailed information about war crimes committed by Armenia on Azerbaijani lands during the 30-year period of occupation.

They were also told that before the Armenian occupation, Aghdam was one of the largest and most developed cities not only in the Karabakh region, but also in the entire country, and that after its occupation by Armenia on July 23, 1993, Armenian vandals looted, destroyed and burned down houses, schools and the entire infrastructure.

Besides, Kubik and Ratiborsky were informed that cemeteries, historical and cultural monuments in Aghdam were also subjected to Armenian vandalism.

During the visit to the Aghdam Juma mosque, the delegation members were told that during the occupation, Armenians didn't completely destroy the mosque, as they used its minarets for military purposes. Moreover, Armenian vandals kept cattle in the Aghdam Juma mosque, thereby demonstrating their hatred for the Azerbaijanis and the entire Muslim world.

It was noted that following the liberation of the city of Aghdam, the reconstruction and restoration work have been launched in the mosque with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Czech MPs also visited the central street of Aghdam and the Alley of Martyrs.

Then in the special representative office of the President the visitors were provided a detailed information about construction work which will be conducted within the Aghdam city master plan.

Besides, the delegation got acquainted with the Aghdam Conference Center.

Aghdam district was liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 second Karabakh war.