"Alpan-2023" joint exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish servicemen kick off (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The "Alpan-2023" joint exercises are being held with the participation of military personnel of the Azerbaijan Air Force and the Turkish Armed Forces within the approved plan, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the scenario of the exercises hosted by Azerbaijan, the aircraft carried out flights from the base airfields and accomplished the tasks on attacking air defense system, command control point and assembly facilities of imaginary enemy at long and short distances, etc.

The main objectives of the exercises are to improve the theoretical and practical skills of the personnel, as well as to ensure the interoperability between the units and increase their combat capability.

Previously, Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen participated in "Anatolian Eagle-2023" International Flight-Tactical Exercises held on May 11 in Türkiye's Konya.