Azerbaijani FM, OSCE Chairperson discuss Baku-Yerevan peace process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Buyar Osmani, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's foreign ministry.

The sides discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia, issues on the OSCE agenda, as well as the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

They pointed out the importance of mutual visits and bilateral meetings at different levels for the development of relations between the two countries.

North Macedonia's foreign minister was briefed about Azerbaijan's efforts to overcome the consequences of the past conflict, its priorities in post-conflict reconstruction and reintegration. He was informed about Azerbaijan's position regarding the normalization of relations with Armenia at the interstate level with the signing of the peace agreement, which is the main goal. They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.