Azerbaijani, Ukrainian FMs take stock of regional, int'l issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba in the UK, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's foreign ministry.

The ministers discussed the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, the situation in Ukraine, and post-conflict efforts in the South Caucasus region.

Bayramov said that over the past years, since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, important progress has been made towards expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The minister said that Azerbaijan, which has always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, will continue its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to tackle the crisis.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the other side in detail about the current situation in the region, Azerbaijan's peaceful and constructive efforts in the post-conflict period, steps taken to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and current challenges.

The Minister of Ukraine spoke with satisfaction about the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine and stressed the role of intensive contacts between the leaders of the two countries. They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.