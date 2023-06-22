President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on execution of budget of State Oil Fund for 2022 (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the execution of the budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022, Trend reports.

Execution of the budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022 was approved given that revenues are at the level of 16.86 billion manat ($9.92 billion), expenses - 7.98 billion manat ($4.69 billion), or 106.8 percent of revenues and 68.9 percent of expenses relative to the State Oil Fund for 2022 envisioned by the budget.

Besides, the head of state signed a decree on amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 30, 2022 No. 1942 "On the budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023".