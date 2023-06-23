Having favorable positions along border with Armenia gives us a strategic edge - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “We have favorable positions along the border with Armenia. We are strengthening our positions there. Being on strategic heights gives us a strategic edge,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“We have greatly strengthened our army in the last two and a half years. If Armenia and its foreign relatives do not understand all these factors, then they will only have themselves to blame,” the head of state added.