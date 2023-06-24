Trip of representatives of foreign diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan's Lachin kicks off (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 24. The trip of representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to the liberated Lachin city has begun, Trend reports.

At the moment, the foreign delegation has arrived at Zangilan International Airport. From there the diplomats will leave for Lachin.

The delegation includes 60 diplomats and military attaches from 33 countries and 10 organizations.

During the trip, the foreign diplomats will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the restoration and construction work carried out in Lachin, visit the first residential areas and meet with the residents of the city, as well as visit the Flag Square, Heydar Aliyev Street and Lachin Boulevard, laid on the banks of the Hakari river.

Further, representatives of the diplomatic corps will also be able to visit Zabuh village in the Lachin district, and on the way back - the "smart village" of Aghali in Zangilan.

The city was liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 Second Karabakh War.