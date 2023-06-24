Foreign diplomats visit bridge at Azerbaijan's Lachin checkpoint

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 24. Foreign diplomats visited the bridge, where the Lachin checkpoint is located, as part of their visit to Azerbaijan's Lachin, Trend reports.

The guests were informed about the latest provocations of Armenia, as a result of which one Azerbaijani border guard was injured.

It was noted that before the armed provocation, Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh living in Khankendi freely used this border checkpoint. At the moment, conditions are being created for medical evacuation through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The road is not closed, as some circles claim, but temporary investigative measures are being carried out on it in connection with the recnt provocation of Armenia.

The foreign diplomats were also informed that Armenia is using the current situation at the Lachin checkpoint as a means of propaganda. Some European political experts also come and stop on the other side of the bridge, sharing one-sided information that does not reflect the truth. They use this situation for their PR campaigns.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

On June 15, 2023, at 08:45 (GMT +4), as a result of opening fire from the territory of Armenia, a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Elshan Rustamov, who served at the Lachin border checkpoint, was injured.