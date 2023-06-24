Representatives of diplomatic corps get acquainted with agro-industrial park under construction in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 24. Representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited the agro-industrial park under construction in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district, Trend reports.

They were provided with detailed information about the possibilities of the industrial park. It was noted that the agro-industrial park is of particular importance from the point of view of the economic revival of the Lachin district and the employment of the population.

A total of 46 companies will work here, and in total about 1,200 Lachin residents will be employed.

Meanwhile, the delegation consists of 60 diplomats and military attachés from 33 countries and 10 organizations.

The guests visited the first residential block built on December 1 street in the city of Lachin and had conversations with residents who have already returned to their homeland.

On behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a total of 700 buildings are being restored in the city. Of these, 620 are cottages, and 9 are multi-apartment residential buildings. At the same time, 71 administrative buildings are being reconstructed.

Foreign diplomats will also visit Flag Square, Heydar Aliyev Street, and Lachin Boulevard, laid on the bank of the Khakari River.

Moreover, it is planned that representatives of the diplomatic corps will visit the agro-industrial park under construction in the Lachin district.

The guests will also get acquainted with the full progress of construction work in the village of Zabukh.

The last stop of foreign diplomats will be the "smart village" of Aghaly in the Zangilan district.