Azerbaijani MFA responds to Armenian side’s statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan responded to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on June 24, Trend reports.

"We strongly condemn Armenia's accusation of hatred and hostility against Azerbaijan. Armenia has held our territories under occupation for almost 30 years, pursued a policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, contrary to its obligations, has not yet fully withdrawn its armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, has long neglected Azerbaijan's proposals on the peace process and its unfounded claims are currently hindering the process," the MFA said.

Will be updated