Turkish Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of June 26 - Armed Forces Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of June 26 - Armed Forces Day, The Turkish Ministry tweeted, Trend reports.

"Congratulations to Azerbaijan on the 105th anniversary of the Armed Forces. We will continue to be one fist and one heart with the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, which selflessly serve peace and security," the ministry said.

The formation of the national army, founded during the time of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic in the East, has reached the modern stage on the basis of the principle of historical continuity in a newly independent country. Separate Azerbaijani corps formed the legal basis of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic Army on June 26, 1918.